Police arrest Fort Wayne man wanted on three warrants Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man has been arrested after police issued three separate warrants for his arrest.

Just after 10 p.m. Friday, Gang and Violent Crime Unit detectives observed Franklin Wright, 27, in the passenger seat of a Ford Explorer at the intersection of Sherwood Terrace and Lafayette Street.

Wright had three warrants for his arrest, including a probation violation, resisting law enforcement and driving while suspended.

Detectives conducted a traffic stop where Wright presented false identification and denied being himself.

The driver, identified as Kierra Barr, 20, aided in his cover story and also provided false information for Wright.

Barr was also found in possession of 15 grams of heroin, 14.3 grams of MDMA (Ecstasy) pills, synthetic marijuana, and dealing paraphernalia.

Both Wright and Barr were arrested and face the following charges:

Franklin Wright

Warrant – Probation Violation (Felony Carrying a Handgun without a License)

Warrant – FTA Resisting Law Enforcement

Warrant – Driving While Suspended

Failure to Appear in Court (Misdemeanor)

Kierra Barr