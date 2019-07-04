Police arrest barricaded subject

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police arrested a barricaded subject after reports of an armed robbery this morning.

Officers were called to the Economy Inn on West Coliseum Blvd. at 6:20am on reports of an armed robbery. The victim told police another man armed with a gun robbed him while inside the hotel, and the suspect may have gone to another room at the same hotel.

Police tried to make contact with the suspect, who refused to come out of the room. The FWPD Crisis Response Team tried to make contact with the man for about four hours, eventually using a loudspeaker to convince the suspect to leave the room.

He was taken into custody on an existing warrant. It’s currently unknown if he was indeed involved with the robbery.