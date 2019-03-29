Police arrest alleged serial rapist

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police say they have arrested a man who has admitted to a series of rapes over the last four years on the city’s southeast side.

Marquise Donta Dozier was arrested Thursday after he was interviewed and admitted to police he was involved in three rapes. The day before, police used fingerprint evidence from one of the scenes to identify Dozier.

He is facing charges of three counts of rape, three counts of burglary and one count of battery.

Police say Dozier would enter homes through a window or door before raping and striking his victims.

Officers used help from the public and a possible composite sketch using a DNA profile. DNA obtained on August 31, 2017 was analyzed by the Indiana State Police Lab and was linked to two other unsolved cases: one in 2015 and another 2017. The rape kit matched two other previous rapes, showing it was the same person involved in at least three rapes.

This investigation is still ongoing.