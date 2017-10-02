Police: 50 dead, 400+ injured in shooting on Las Vegas strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WOWO): At least fifty people are dead and more than 400 people are injured, according to Las Vegas Police, in the wake of a shooting at a country music festival late Sunday night.

The shooter, identified by police as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of Las Vegas, is also dead. Police were looking for a “person of interest” involved in the situation, named Marilou Danley (pictured below), a woman described as Asian and 4-foot-11-inches tall. Police will only say she was “located,” providing no other details at this time.

Fox News reports that country music star Jason Aldean was performing at the event when shots rang out. Videos posted online from people at the event seemed to confirm the presence of automatic weapons fire, due to the rapid nature of the shots being fired.

BREAKING: Las Vegas sheriff says more than 20 people dead and more than 100 people injured at concert attack. — The Associated Press (@AP) October 2, 2017

Initial reports say the shots came from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

People duck for cover at the sound of gunfire in Las Vegas. At least 20 have died in a shooting on Sunday night https://t.co/N9l2h2BdRt pic.twitter.com/bXVeX1WFxu — CNN (@CNN) October 2, 2017

Some of the dead and wounded include off-duty police officers that were attending the concert.