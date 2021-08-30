PNC raises minimum pay rate to $18 per hour

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A national employer with locations in Fort Wayne will be raising wages.

Pittsburgh-based PNC Bank says starting on November 22nd, their minimum pay rate will be rising from $15 to $18 an hour.

It’s a 20% jump for the bank and more than double the national minimum wage and will impact more than 20,000 PNC employees and thousands more BBVA USA employees who will be falling under PNC’s corporate umbrella in October.

PNC Chairman William Demchak calls it a “responsible move” for the bank that lets them make “a positive difference.”