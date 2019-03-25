Plenty to do on spring break whether you travel or not

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Now that spring break is approaching, many are scrambling around and getting ready to head out of town. There are also people that plan to stay here.

Travelers have plenty of destinations to choose from, but there are also plenty of things to do for those who are not traveling.

According to a report from Fact Retriever, every year between 1.5 and 2 million students will travel for spring break, spending a combined $1 billion.

Travel Pulse indicates that a majority of travelers plan to go to the Caribbean, Florida and Europe.

The top three cities in the U.S. that vacationers are planning to go are Orlando, Tampa and Fort Lauderdale. Other destinations reported on the list included Las Vegas, Miami, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver and Honolulu.

The cheapest destination for airfare is Los Angeles with an average round trip costing $278, however the most expensive city for round trip cost is Honolulu at $751.

As far as international traveling, the Caribbean and Europe look to have the most visitors. Popular International cities are London, Paris, Barcelona, San Jose, Costa Rica, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Grand Cayman Island, Los Cabos and Montego Bay.

However, the top international city for those on spring break is Cancun, Mexico which the average round trip airfare cost is $527.

For those who plan to stay in the area, Fort Wayne has many things for you to do for spring break, according to Visit Fort Wayne.

For Music:

March 28: Winter Jam – the Memorial Coliseum

March 30: Salute to America – Embassy Theatre

April 10-11: Harry Potter Film Concert Series – Embassy Theatre

For Theatre:

March 22-31: Broadway at the Embassy Something Rotten – Embassy Theatre

March 22-31: Seussical – University of Saint Francis Performing Arts Center

March 15-31: Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike – Parkview Physicians Group Artslab

Shopping:

March 23-24: Shipshewana on the Road – Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Expo II and III

April 10-14: Vera Bradley Outlet Sale – Allen County Warm Memorial Coliseum

Area sports (dates vary):

Ft. Wayne Komets – Hockey – Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Ft. Wayne TinCaps – Baseball – Parkview Field

Ft. Wayne Mad Ants –Basketball – Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

The Fort Wayne International Airport will be taking advantage of the increased amount if airline passengers coming through their facility. Throughout a two week period starting March 25, passenger will be able to enjoy freshly popped popcorn, snacks, water, and visits from FWA Hospitality PAWS Teams.

FWA agents will be wearing Hawaiian shirts while assisting passengers. There will be a photo booth on hand for passengers to take pictures and share with the Fort Wayne Airport and social media.

First Class Concessions will offer a variety of food and drinks for passengers to sample while they wait for their flights. Items available for tasting are chips and salsa, breakfast chorizo hash, snack club mix, Bloody Marys and an orange spritz for those 21 and over. There will be chocolate samples from Debrand Fine Chocolates and Kombucha from Crossroads Kombucha.

The city of Fort Wayne has many outdoor things to do like hiking on over 100 miles in trails and golf on a wide variety of golf courses.

The Fort also has many restaurants, and indoor activities like laser tag, bowling, arcades, indoor trampoline park and much more.