Plans for a new local hockey team announced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Plans for a new junior hockey team in Fort Wayne were formally announced today.

The team will be called the Fort Wayne Spacemen and they will don the colors of orange and black like the Fort’s professional team the Komets.

The Spacemen will play at the SportONE Parkview Icehouse as a part of the United States Premiere Hockey League according to the Journal Gazette.

John Finch, of Fort Wayne, will serve as president and general manager of the team. Todd Ramsey, of Fort Wayne is a co-founder and John Schwarz is a partner.

Ticket prices, schedule and a coach are yet to be determined.