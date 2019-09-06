Planned Parenthood reopens in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Planned Parenthood has reopened in Fort Wayne.

A new location has opened on Lake Avenue, east of Beacon Street. Planned Parenthood’s previous facility on W. Jefferson Blvd. closed in July 2018.

Planned Parenthood says they will offer services including birth control, STD prevention and pregnancy screening.

However, officials tell our Partners in News at ABC 21 that abortions will not be performed at the new location, which they say also did not happen at the previous clinic.

Planned Parenthood operates 16 clinics throughout Indiana.