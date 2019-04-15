Planet Fitness partners with Community Harvest Food Bank for April food drive

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Now through the end of April, all Planet Fitness locations in Fort Wayne will take part in a food drive with Community Harvest Food Bank.

All food will be distributed through multiple hunger relief programs benefiting children, seniors, veterans and families in northeast Indiana.

The most commonly needed items include:

Peanut Butter

Canned Protein, Fruits, Vegetables, Beans and Soups

Dry Goods (Beans, Rice, Pasta)

Boxed Dinners

Opened containers, expired products, homemade foods or items in glass containers will not be accepted.

Planet Fitness locations in Fort Wayne are listed below. Donations are accepted 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

7528 S. Anthony Blvd., 46816

6360 W. Jefferson Blvd., 46804

4350 Maplecrest Rd., 46835

1916 W. Dupont Rd., 46818

According to Community Harvest, one in seven area individuals struggle to put food on the table.