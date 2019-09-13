UPDATE: Plane goes down in backyard of Allen County home

HOAGLAND, Ind. (WOWO) –

09/13/2019 – UPDATE: The small plane was on its way to South Bend from Virginia for the Notre Dame Football game on Saturday when it made an emergency crash-landing in southern Allen County on Friday afternoon.

Close to 4 p.m. the Airport Authority contacted the Allen County Sheriff’s Department regarding a plane that had mechanical issues, according to Fort Wayne’s NBC.

A neighbor had indicated that the pilot and a female passenger had knocked on his door asking for someone to call 911. The two only sustained minor cuts and bruises.

The pilot had said he had some mechanical issues while traveling through Ohio, but was able to continue on with the trip.

Later, the problems worsened which resulted in the pilot having to deploy a parachute at around 1,000 feet.

The crash is currently under investigation by the FAA.

Previous story below.

___________________________

A small plane landed in a field in southern Allen County this Friday afternoon.

A little after 4 p.m. on Friday, crews were alerted to a plane that went down in a field on the 17000 block of Brunson Road in the backyard of a house.

The plane was a single-engine SR22 aircraft, according to Fort Wayne’s NBC.

More details will be provided when they come in.