Plane crashes near Smith Field

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A pilot and his passenger managed to escape injury after their small plane crashed just northeast of Smith Field Airport Friday night.

According to the Journal Gazette, the pilot reported hearing mechanical problems shortly before the engine stalled while on approach to Smith Field.

He ended up bringing the plane down between buildings in the 7500 block of Disalle Boulevard, crashing into a tree at 7:31pm.

The FAA will investigate the crash to determine exactly what happened.