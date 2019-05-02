Plan would stretch Pufferbelly Trail across Coliseum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Plans are being discussed to connect both ends of Fort Wayne’s Pufferbelly Trail to Coliseum Boulevard.

The trail currently runs from the northern city limits to Washington Center Road and from downtown to near the intersection of Lima Road and Coliseum Boulevard, according to Fort Wayne’s NBC, leaving a two-mile gap between the north and south ends of the trail.

Fort Wayne Greenways Manager Dawn Ritchie says a $4.5-million project would build a so-called “refuge island” in the middle of Coliseum, as well as connecting the trail by having it go straight across Coliseum between Lima and Speedway Drive.

Construction could start in 2021.