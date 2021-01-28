Plan for proposed downtown grocery store cancelled

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Plans for a grocery store in downtown Fort Wayne funded by the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board have been cancelled.

The grocery was planned for the first floor of the Metro 202 building, but was scrapped during Thursday morning’s board meeting according to the Journal Gazette.

The grocer, which has a location in Wabash, was set to offer healthy food options including takeout in addition to a membership/subscription model for businesses and healthcare organizations.

A spokesman for the project says they cannot expand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the board transferred the funding for the project to an operator affiliated with Junk Ditch Brewing Company in Fort Wayne.

The new plan is for food from local and regional vendors that supply farm-to-fork restaurants along with GK Baked Goods to develop a kitchen in the basement of the Metro 202 building.