Plan Commission hears more opposition on US 30 Industrial Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Opponents of a proposed office park on US 30 aren’t backing down.

A number of people who live near the proposed development’s site told the Fort Wayne Plan Commission Monday they’re worried about an entrance that would be placed on Washington Center Road, saying it would cause traffic backups and safety issues.

The Journal Gazette reports the neighbors said a better solution would be for the development, which would be built across US 30 from Sweetwater Sound, to have two entrances on Flaugh Road instead.

Neighbors have already won one victory over the proposal, getting the industrial lots to be moved from the northwest corner of the property to the lot’s interior.

The Plan Commission will vote on the project’s rezoning request next week.