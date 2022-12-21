Pitzer named dean at Ivy Tech Fort Wayne, Warsaw

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw has named Deb Pitzer as dean of the School of Manufacturing, Engineering, and Applied Sciences. The school says Pitzer has worked with Ivy Tech full-time since 2006, filling a variety of roles, including department chair of Machine Tool Technology and assistant professor.

Pitzer says she’s hoping to set new standards and create a culture of appreciation for all employees and students.

“I’m really excited because I come from the school, and I’m hoping that knowing what I know from my job as department chair, I can help students and faculty better from this position,” says Pitzer. “I want them to know they can come to my office whenever they need any help or just need someone to sit and listen. My door is open.”

Before joining the academic field, Pitzer worked for nearly 10 years as an advanced manufacturing engineer at General Electric.