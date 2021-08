WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Warsaw had to deal with a pipe bomb explosion that happened Wednesday night.

According to WSBT, a homeless person reported spotting the bomb at about 7pm near the former Arnolt Building at Durbin Street and Argonne Road, just north of Winona Lake. The bomb went off while police were securing the area.

Nobody was hurt, and it didn’t do any major damage.

Police are now looking into just how long the bomb had been there.