Pillsbury Best Bread Flour recalled

NATIONWIDE (WOWO) – Hometown Food Company in cooperation with ADM Milling Company issued a voluntary recall on Friday of two specific lot codes of it Pillsbury Best 5 lb. Bread Flour due to a possible presence of E. coli.

The recalled flour was manufactured by ADM Milling Company in Buffalo, New York.

Symptoms of an E. coli infection very from person to person. Often symptoms include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting. Symptoms are usually apparent three to four days after ingesting the germ and most will recover with a week. However, in some cases, some may develop a serious illness called hemolytic uremic syndrome or HUS, which can lead to kidney failure, stroke and even death. Young children, the elderly, pregnant women and those who have compromised immune systems.

The recall impacts approximately 4.620 cases of Pillsbury Best 5 lb. Bread Flour. These recalled cases were distributed to retailers and distributors in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The affected products contain the following UPC Codes, Lot codes and Use-by dates:

UPC Item Code: 0 5150050031 5 Lot Code: 8 342 Use-By Date: JUN 08 2020

UPC Item Code: 0 5150020031 5 Lot Code: 8 343 Use-By Date: JUN 09 2020

If you find that you have one of the affected products, do not consume it. You are asked to throw it away immediately or return it to the place you purchased it from for a refund.

There have not been reports of any illnesses associated with this product.

For more information on the recall, check out the article put out by the FDA by clicking here.