Phone scammers portraying themselves as the Indiana State Police

STATE WIDE (Indiana State Police): The Indiana State Police has received several concerns from citizens reporting an apparent phone scam. ISP receives numerous reports of phone scams each year, but this particular scam involves using the ISP General Headquarters phone number.

The scammer is using a Caller ID showing “Indiana State Police” with “317-232-8248”. The scammer then identifies him/herself as an Indiana State Police Trooper and tells them they have drug charges pending in Texas. The scammer then threatens the citizen with arrest if a payment is not made. The ISP would NEVER call and ask for or demand any sort of payment for any reason whatsoever.

The ISP would like to remind all citizens that phone scammers are persuasive, convincing, and technically savvy. Scammers will often play on your emotions and fears in order to get your personal information and money.

The easiest way to protect yourself from being scammed over the phone is to either ignore unsolicited calls from unknown callers or just hang up when something doesn’t seem right. If you feel as though you have been a victim of a phone scam, immediately report the incident to your local law enforcement agency and alert your bank as soon as possible so the payment can be stopped.

As a reminder, never give out personal information such as date of birth, social security number, or bank/credit card numbers. Many of these scammers want you to make a hasty decision and may pressure you to get your money or personal information. Be aware that transactions made by prepaid card or wire transfer are nearly impossible to recover once sent.

It is important for everyone to talk to their family about these phone scams and to have a plan in place should a scammer call you or someone you love. Being aware of potential scams is a great first step in protecting yourself from falling victim to one.