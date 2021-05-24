Philharmonic reaches agreement with musicians

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Philharmonic’s board of directors announced Monday that they had reached an agreement with Musicians of Local 58, Fort Wayne Musicians Association and the American Federation of Musicians.

The Philharmonic’s first performance will be Patriotic Pops on June 26 at Parkview Field.

“Our musicians and the entire Philharmonic organization, including the Board and staff, have been through so much since the onset of the global pandemic,” said board chairman Chuck Surack. “I know I speak for all my colleagues in voicing my gratitude to the musicians and Board negotiating teams for hammering out an agreement that is fair for these extraordinary times.”

The contract includes seven weeks of work for this summer, with a 28-week 2021-2022 season. The same number of core musicians and per service musicians will return under the new agreement, with wage rates unchanged but with the addition of one-time furlough payments of $4,000 and $2,000 for full-time and part-time musicians, respectively.

The remainder of the Philharmonic’s summer concerts and fall season will be announced soon.