Phase One of Riverfront contracts approved

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Phase One of the city’s downtown riverfront development project has been approved by the Fort Wayne City Council, according to The Journal Gazette. The $17.2 million in approved contracts pave the way for construction to begin this summer.

Each contract was approved by an 8-0 vote.

The contracts included 14 construction plans, with plans aimed to develop the north and south banks of the St. Marys River between Wells Street and Harrison Street bridges. The plans also include riverfront playground equipment with Countryside Play Structures.

Plans for the second and third phases of construction will begin west of the current construction site. They include extending a planned promenade and a tree canopy trail, as well as improving the appearance of real estate near the riverbank.