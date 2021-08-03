PFW to debate masks on campus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Purdue Fort Wayne is set to meet this week in regards to its on-campus mask policy.

Right now, wearing masks on the grounds is recommended, but not required, and that goes for indoors as well.

According to our partners in news at ABC 21, Purdue Fort Wayne’s Ready Committee will meet Wednesday and assess the current campus face-covering policy, to see if it needs to be made more restrictive.

The CDC is now recommending both vaccinated and unvaccinated people wear masks in public, indoor spaces where there is a substantial transmission of the coronavirus.