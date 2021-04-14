PFW Schedules on-campus COVID vaccination clinics for students and staff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Purdue University Fort Wayne has teamed up with Walmart to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations to students, faculty and staff as well as students and employees of Indiana University Fort Wayne.

Officials say that the Moderna vaccine will be used, and that first appointments are scheduled for Tuesday, April 20 and Wednesday, April 21. Second appointments will be set for May 18 and 19.

Those eligible will be notified by the University directly with personalized scheduling instructions.

