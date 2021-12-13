PFW extends mask requirement through end of January

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Purdue Fort Wayne has extended the face mask requirement through Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.

Face masks are required inside campus buildings and structures through that date and includes all students, faculty, staff and visitors regardless of their vaccination status.

The university cited the rapid rise in cases across Northeast Indiana and the emergence of the Omicron variant as the reasons for the extension of the mask mandate in an update to the campus community Monday.

The mask requirement will be revisited in January.