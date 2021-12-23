PFW assistant volleyball coach fired as harassment allegations at former school mount

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Network Indiana): As a sexual abuse lawsuit against her in Alabama continues, a volleyball coach at Purdue University Fort Wayne has been fired.

The school says Alexis Meeks-Rydell is no longer an assistant volleyball coach or university employee. She is facing a lawsuit from former players at the University of South Alabama who accuse her of sexual abuse, harassment, and inappropriate behavior.

The claims include forced hugs, butt squeezes, and at least one former player who says Meeks-Rydell forced her to cuddle in bed on a road trip. Meeks-Rydell resigned from South Alabama back in February, and she was hired by Purdue Fort Wayne in June.

PFW won’t say exactly why she was fired, calling it a “personnel matter.” None of the lawsuit’s allegations have come from PFW students.