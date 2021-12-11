Pfizer booster doses now ready for all Hoosiers 16 and up

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): Hoosiers age 16 and older can receive a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 if they received their second dose at least six months ago, the Indiana Department of Health announced Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday approved the administration of a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine for individuals 16 and older following the Food and Drug Administration’s decision to expand its emergency use authorization to include 16- and 17-year-olds. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine authorized for use in individuals younger than 18.

Hoosiers aged 16 and older who want to obtain a booster dose should go to www.ourshot.in.gov and look for a location that carries the Pfizer vaccine or call Indiana 211 (866-211-9966) for assistance finding a location. Appointments are recommended, but many sites also accept walk-ins.

To date, more than 8 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Indiana, including more than 1 million booster doses. Nearly 3.5 million Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.