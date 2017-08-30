Petition wants Indiana University mural’s KKK scene removed

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP): An online petition wanting part of a 1930s mural depicting a Ku Klux Klan rally removed from an Indiana University lecture hall echoes previous debates over it.

The scene is within a 22-panel mural about the state’s history in Woodburn Hall on the Bloomington campus. Part of one panel shows white-hooded Klansmen burning a cross, representing the state’s KKK entanglement during the 1920s.

Former IU student Jacquline Barrie tells The Indianapolis Star she started the petition because the scene is “a symbol of hate.”

University spokesman Ryan Piurek says the depiction is a reminder about an unsavory portion of Indiana’s history.

The petition follows the recent deadly confrontations at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. IU leaders kept the mural in place after similar objections about 15 years ago.