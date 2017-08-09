Petition calls for firing of Leo Jr-Sr HS principal

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – An online petition is calling for the Leo Jr-Sr High School principal to be fired, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

The petition is hosted by the site Change.org and is titled, “Make Leo Great Again!” It outlines one student’s struggle with obtaining enough credits to play football and graduate on time.

The petition accuses the school principal, Dr. Brown, of going behind the superintendents’ backs to ensure this does not happen.

Created just four days ago, the petition has already acquired 430 signatures and will be delivered to East Allen County Schools (EACS) Superintendent Marilyn Hissong.

Another concerned member of the Leo school community created the Facebook page, “Leo Safety Concerns.”

The page includes references to the petition, as well as email conversations with Leo administration.

A district spokeswoman informed ABC 21 the legal department would not allow her to say anything about this issue at this time.