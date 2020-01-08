Peters announces Commissioner re-election bid

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters has announced plans to seek another term in office.

In an email sent to WOWO News, Peters cites 1.5-billion in economic development efforts in Allen County in 2019, plus more than $1-billion worth in both 2017 and 2018, as well as the mergers of the Emergency Management and Homeland Security departments among his accomplishments while in office.

“Now is not the time to take our foot off of the gas pedal,” Peters says. “We have made great strides in our permitting processes and Allen County has helped to develop a landscape providing great business opportunities. We must maintain that momentum to ensure that companies will want to continue to expand and locate here.”

Candidates running for public office can start filing their declarations for the 2020 Primary today in Indiana.