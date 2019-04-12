Petco Foundation presents Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control with grant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Petco Foundation presented a $50,000 grant Friday morning to Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control to support its Paws for Progress campaign to remodel their medical center.

The investment will help FWACC to be more efficient and allow them to process more animals for adoption or other lifesaving options.

Director of Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control, Amy-Jo Sites says “The current space we have for surgeries was no longer meeting the needs of our organization. This grant will go a long way toward helping us grow and increase our lifesaving capacity.”

The remodel for the medical center will include an expanded surgical suite with an additional operation table, an expanded surgical prep area, a private space to conduct autopsies for criminal investigations and a space for the veterinarian team to conduct exams.

The medical center is currently under construction and is expected to be finished later this spring.