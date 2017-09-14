PETA supporter calls for a vegan Johnny Appleseed Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A local PETA supporter sent a letter to Mayor Tom Henry this morning calling for the town to declare September 26 “Sow Kindness – Go Vegan” Day.

The day currently celebrates Johnny Appleseed, who’s buried in Fort Wayne.

The supporter argues that Appleseed was a vocal vegetarian and animal protector, and may have been one of the first to choose a plant-based lifestyle on ethical grounds.

“Johnny Appleseed was kind to the core and dedicated his life not only to planting apple trees to allow all to eat their fruit but also to spreading the idea of compassion for animals,” the letter reads. “It would be fitting to declare Johnny Appleseed Day a day to celebrate vegan eating and to encourage residents of Fort Wayne to promote the values that he spread throughout his life.”