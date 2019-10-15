Personalized veterans memorial bricks on sale now

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WOWO) Personalized Memorial Bricks are now on sale at the Veterans Memorial Shrine & Museum near Fort Wayne. The fundraising event will honor all veterans, past and present, from all five branches of the military and from every conflict.

Bricks, which are available in landmark grey or nutmeg colors, come in two sizes, 4″x 8″ for $125 and 8″ x 8″ for $200. Special 4″ x 8″ red bricks for Vietnam Veterans will be placed along the Vietnam Walkway and are also $125.

All bricks can be personalized with information such as the veteran’s name, branch of service logo, as well as service dates. Other graphics and logos are available. Commemorative replica bricks can be purchased for home or office for an additional $75 and include a protective rubber base.

For more information or to order, call the Veterans Memorial & Shrine at 260-627-5022 or order online.

Bricks may also be ordered in person at the Veterans Memorial & Shrine, located at 2122 O’Day Road in Southwest Allen County. Hours are Monday & Thursday 11-3, Saturday & Sunday 11-4, or by appointment.