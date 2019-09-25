Person struck on I-69 has life-threatening injuries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A pedestrian is suffering from life-threatening injuries after being struck on northbound I-69 Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., the Fort Wayne Police Department received reports about a suspicious person that was bouncing a basketball on I-69 at exit 312 to Coldwater Road. Shortly before arriving, dispatchers aired a call that a pedestrian was struck at that same location.

Detectives indicate that the pedestrian may have been chasing a ball across I-69 when he was struck by an SUV that was traveling northbound.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Fort Wayne Police Department has called out the Fatal Accident Crash Team to investigate the incident. The team will be collecting statements, taking measurements and collecting evidence in attempts to piece together the events that led up to the crash.

The passing lane is closed on northbound I-69 at the Coldwater Road exit leaving two lanes open for traffic. The lane is expected to be closed for at least two hours for the investigation. Those driving northbound on I-69 should expect delays through that area.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details come in.