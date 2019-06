NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – More than 23,000 containers of baby formula are being recalled due to a safety hazard.

The Perrigo Co. has issued a voluntary recall of its 35-ounce containers of Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Power with Iron.

WebMD reports metal pieces were found in one lot of this product, which includes at least 23,388 containers.

The formula is sold nationwide solely at Walmart stores, and affected containers have lot code C26EVFV and a use-by date of Feb. 26, 2021.