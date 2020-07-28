Permits secured to start construction on Electric Works project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Weigand Construction, the general contractor for Electric Works, has secured all local and state permits needed to start phase one of construction on the project.

Construction on phase one, or the West Campus, is expected to take two years and create 2,000 construction and related jobs.

Construction is set to start later this year once the project closes. New deadlines are July 30, 2020 for financing and Oct. 30, 2020 for closing.

Project developer RTM Ventures RTM Ventures previously secured a $62 million private loan from Midland States Bank for financing.