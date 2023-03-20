Permanent E15 Fix Introduced

The National Corn Growers Association this week applauded legislation that would provide permanent, nationwide market access for E15, often marketed as Unleaded 88. NCGA reports 35 bipartisan Senate and House members introduced the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act. NCGA President Tom Haag says, “There’s no reason for market access to a safe, clean and affordable fuel option to remain in question.” Despite EPA approving E15 for use in all 2001 and newer vehicles, and a 2019 update to regulations, a 2021 court decision would have ended year-round market access to E15. Temporary action by the Biden administration allowed E15 sales last summer, but access is in question for 2023. The Environmental Protection Agency proposed implementing a plan from eight Midwest governors to require lower-volatility gasoline in their states to ensure year-round E15. However, EPA has proposed to delay implementation until 2024. NCGA encourages the Biden administration to again provide temporary access for the 2023 summer driving season.