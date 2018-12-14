Penny Pitch tied closely to late WOWO legend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Time is running out to support WOWO’s Penny Pitch effort for 2018.

This year’s recipients are Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana and Erin’s House for Grieving Children. Kasey Butcher, daughter of late WOWO legend Charly Butcher, says WOWO’s annual fundraiser for local nonprofits had a special place in his heart.

“He worked so hard his whole life, but he also thought it was so important to give back, and that’s why Penny Pitch was so important to him,” Butcher said, adding that her father would often go into schools to read to children, which evokes comparisons to Big Brothers Big Sisters’ “Real Men Read” program, which is one of the targets of this year’s effort.

Listen to Kasey’s full interview below:

You can donate by calling 260-918-2485, click here, or by texting the word “Penny” to 46862.

The radiothon runs until 6pm.