Penguin Point has announced the closure of 7 locations in north and northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Penguin Point said in a Facebook post that the closures are effective immediately and include locations in Plymouth, Elkhart, Fort Wayne, Marion, Goshen, and Warsaw.

Employees were offered positions at remaining locations, which include Warsaw, Wabash, Auburn, Elkhart, Columbia City, North Manchester, and South Bend.

The company said “It was a great pleasure to serve these communities and we look forward to seeing many of you at our remaining locations”.