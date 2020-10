FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Vice President Mike Pence will visit Fort Wayne on Thursday afternoon, stopping at Fort Wayne International Airport.

The rally will be held at the Fort Wayne Aero Center, at 4401 Altitude Drive. Doors open at 2:30 and close at 4:00 PM. Vice President Pence is expected to speak at about 4:30 PM.

All attendees will be given a temperature check, masks which they are instructed to wear, and access to hand sanitizer.