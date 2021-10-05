Pence to participate in veteran suicide awareness ride

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A special horseback ride through Fort Wayne will raise awareness of the veteran suicide epidemic and could feature a special guest.

According to Fort Wayne’s NBC, a 20-mile long ride called “Trail to Zero” this Saturday will start at St. John’s Lutheran Church and end at the Veterans Memorial Shrine on O’Day Road. The trail length is intentional, as it’s meant to show that about 20 veterans in the U.S. take their own lives every day.

Former Vice President Mike Pence is expected to join the last leg of the ride, which will end with a 5pm ceremony at the shrine. Find full details here.