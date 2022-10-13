Pence Speech Highlights 2022 Reagan Bean Dinner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A key fundraiser for the Allen County Republican Party took place Wednesday Night. Former Vice President and Former Indiana Governor Mike Pence served as the keynote speaker to the local Republican Party faithful Wednesday in Fort Wayne at the 2022 edition of the Reagan Bean Dinner at the Grand Wayne Convention Center. According to The Journal Gazette, Pence spoke about his time as vice president and issues facing the country, and encouraged support for the party’s candidates ahead of the upcoming mid-term elections. As about 600 attendees chowed down on complimentary drinks and hors d’oeuvres, Pence ended the speech by encouraging attendees to work hard to elect and pray for Republican candidates.