Pence Makes Surprise Visit To Ukraine

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): Current Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence made a surprise visit to Ukraine Thursday.

The former Indiana governor has made support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia a key talking point in his campaign thus far. He recently criticized former President Donald Trump for his stance on Ukraine and his praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Pence spoke to reporters Thursday before meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, “for my part, we’ll continue to do everything in our power to make sure we provide the Ukrainian military with the support they need until they repel the Russian invasion and restore the sovereignty of this country.”

The US recently announced another 500-million-dollar military aid package for the country.

Pence says he’s confident Ukraine will eventually prevail. He says not only is US support vital for the people of Ukraine, but also for the United States and democracy all over the world.

“We’ll make it clear to Russia, to China, and to any other nation’s in the world who would seek to redraw international lines by force,” Pence said Thursday, “the free world will not stand for it. The free world will stand for freedom, and it’s my great honor to delivery that message in Ukraine today.”