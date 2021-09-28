Pelosi Strikes Confident Tone On Infrastructure Bill

Pelosi on Sunday vowed that Democrats will pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill this week. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told House Democrats in a letter Sunday night to fellow Democrats that the $1 trillion infrastructure bill will be voted on Thursday after doing her best Joe Namath imitation by guaranteeing that the bill will be passed. “We’re going to pass the bill this week,” she told ABC’s “This Week.” “I’m never bringing a bill to the floor that doesn’t have the votes.” Pelosi on Sunday vowed that Democrats will pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill this week and push ahead on the bigger $3.5 trillion social safety net and climate change bill while acknowledging the total amount will drop.

Former National YR Chair // The GOP National Committeewoman For Maryland Nicolee Ambrose joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to disucss.

