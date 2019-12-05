Pelosi OKs drafting of impeachment articles against President Trump

WASHINGTON (AP): House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced that the House is drafting articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, Pelosi met behind closed doors with her Democratic caucus, asking, ”Äre you ready?”

The answer was a resounding yes, according to those in the room.

Democrats are charging toward a Christmastime vote on removing the 45th president, a situation Pelosi initially said she hoped to avoid.

“Today I am asking our chairman to proceed with articles of impeachment,” Pelosi stated during her brief address.

Three leading legal scholars testified Wednesday to the House Judiciary Committee that Trump’s attempts to have Ukraine investigate Democratic rivals are grounds for impeachment, bolstering the Democrats’ case.

A fourth expert called by Republicans warned against rushing the process, arguing this would be the shortest of impeachment proceedings, with the “thinnest” record of evidence in modern times, setting a worrisome standard.

Trump is alleged to have abused the power of his office by putting personal political gain over national security interests, engaging in bribery by withholding $400 million in military aid Congress had approved for Ukraine; and then obstructing Congress by stonewalling the investigation.