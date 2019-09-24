Pelosi announces formal impeachment inquiry against Trump

NATIONWIDE (WOWO): Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has announced from Capitol Hill this afternoon that House Democrats will proceed with an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Up until this point, Pelosi has stayed away from an impeachment inquiry even though many other top Democrats have been insisting on it.

Her announcement came after a meeting with the caucus regarding the complaint filed by a whistleblower, saying that Trump may have withheld aid to Ukraine in order to pressure them into investigating Joe Biden’s son. The Senate has ordered the whistleblower’s report be turned over after the White House initially blocked it.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi: "The intelligence community inspector general formally notified the Congress that the administration was forbidding him from turning over a whistleblower complaint—on Constitution Day. This is a violation of law." https://t.co/WZnIWjR7tP pic.twitter.com/ZS1lrfdU6w — ABC News (@ABC) September 24, 2019

JUST IN: Senate unanimously passes resolution calling for the whistleblower complaint to be transmitted to the House and Senate Intel Committees. – @frankthorp pic.twitter.com/pUXeJduCAj — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 24, 2019

President Trump denies any wrongdoing and says his conversation with the president of Ukraine was “perfect,” also saying an impeachment inquiry would be a “positive.”

President Trump says an impeachment inquiry would be a “positive for me.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to announce an inquiry over reports that Trump may have sought Ukraine’s help in his reelection bid. https://t.co/66B6m192wh — The Associated Press (@AP) September 24, 2019

Trump has also said he would like to see the full transcript of the controversial call released.