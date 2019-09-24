Pelosi announces formal impeachment inquiry against Trump

By
Heather Starr
-
NATIONWIDE (WOWO): Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has announced from Capitol Hill this afternoon that House Democrats will proceed with an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Up until this point, Pelosi has stayed away from an impeachment inquiry even though many other top Democrats have been insisting on it.

Her announcement came after a meeting with the caucus regarding the complaint filed by a whistleblower, saying that Trump may have withheld aid to Ukraine in order to pressure them into investigating Joe Biden’s son. The Senate has ordered the whistleblower’s report be turned over after the White House initially blocked it.

President Trump denies any wrongdoing and says his conversation with the president of Ukraine was “perfect,” also saying an impeachment inquiry would be a “positive.”

Trump has also said he would like to see the full transcript of the controversial call released.

