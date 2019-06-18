Pedestrian struck, killed on US 24 in Defiance Tuesday

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WOWO) – A pedestrian was struck and killed on US 24 in Defiance, Ohio Tuesday.

Around 11 a.m., William Wales, 73, stopped his vehicle on the right shoulder of US 24 with the flashers and ignition on. He then got out of his vehicle and attempted to cross the westbound lanes of traffic when he was struck by a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

It appears Wales was attempting to remove a small animal carcass from the center of the roadway when he was struck by the Jeep.

Wales was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep was wearing his seat belt, and was not injured in the crash.