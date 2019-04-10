Pedestrian struck by car in Kosciusko County Wednesday

By
Brooklyne Beatty
-
Photo Supplied - Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A man was taken to a local hospital with injuries after being struck by a car Wednesday.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., Kosciusko County police, Milford firefighters and a Lutheran EMS were dispatched to County Road 300 East, south of Defreese Road, on reports of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.

An investigation revealed a 2006 Pontiac was traveling southbound on CR 300 when it came upon two men walking in the roadway.

One man was struck, and was transported to Lutheran Hospital by helicopter for chest injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

