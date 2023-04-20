Pedestrian In Life Threatening Condition After Being Struck By Police Officer Wednesday Night

By
Michael McIntyre
-
("Police Revolving Lights" by Reynermedia, CC BY 2. 0)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  A pedestrian was hit and critically injured by a police cruiser Wednesday Night in Downtown Fort Wayne.  Shortly before 7:30 P.M., Fort Wayne Police were called to the intersection of S. Calhoun St. and E. Main St. in reference to an officer involved personal injury accident. As a Fort Wayne Police Officer was turning left onto East Main Street, the officer’s vehicle made contact with an adult pedestrian who was crossing.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital for treatment where the condition of the pedestrian was described as life threatening. The name of the officer and pedestrian has not been released, as the investigation continues.

