Pedestrian In Life Threatening Condition After Being Struck By Police Officer Wednesday Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A pedestrian was hit and critically injured by a police cruiser Wednesday Night in Downtown Fort Wayne. Shortly before 7:30 P.M., Fort Wayne Police were called to the intersection of S. Calhoun St. and E. Main St. in reference to an officer involved personal injury accident. As a Fort Wayne Police Officer was turning left onto East Main Street, the officer’s vehicle made contact with an adult pedestrian who was crossing.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital for treatment where the condition of the pedestrian was described as life threatening. The name of the officer and pedestrian has not been released, as the investigation continues.