FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Henry Najdeski, the man who was critically hurt after he was hit by a police vehicle last week has passed away. Reports from Fort Wayne Police say the police vehicle was making a turn from Calhoun Street to East Main Street when the pedestrian was hit back on Wednesday, April 19TH.

Najdeski was a partner at well renowned Fort Wayne law firm, Barrett McNagny. The law firm released a statement over the weekend expressing their devastation about Najdeski’s passing.