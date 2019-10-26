Pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A woman is suffering from life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle Friday evening, October 25.

Around 7:20 p.m. on Friday, a vehicle was traveling southbound on Hobson Road, just south of East State Boulevard when it struck a woman in a motorized wheel chair.

The woman in the wheel chair was taken to the hospital where she is currently being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was treated for injuries on the scene.

The Fort Wayne Police Department FACT Team was called to investigate the scene.

Detectives believe the woman in the motorized wheel chair was in the street when she was struck.

Hobson Road was closed in the area of the crash for around four hours during the investigation.