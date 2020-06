STEUBEN COUNTY (WOWO): A pedestrian suffered critical injuries in an overnight hit-and-run crash near Orland.

Indiana State Police were called to SR 120 at around 2:30 a.m. according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Officials say a 37-year-old Fremont man was walking along the road when a vehicle struck him and fled the scene. The man was found near CR 900 West.

He was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital.

The incident is still under investigation.